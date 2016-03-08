Former Bayern captain hands Juve boost as 'James must leave Bayern'

James Rodriguez indica Bayern Monaco
02 May at 18:45
Juventus are interested in signing Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich from La Liga giants Real Madrid.

Former Bayern Munich captain, Stefan Effenberg has advised James to leave Bayern, saying:

"​James must recognize that his next step is to leave Bayern Munich. He must play and show his best football, but he can't do it if he plays 15 minutes per game. It is also difficult to play for Real Madrid on a regular basis."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.