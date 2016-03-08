Former Bayern captain hands Juve boost as 'James must leave Bayern'
02 May at 18:45Juventus are interested in signing Colombian midfielder James Rodriguez, currently on loan at Bayern Munich from La Liga giants Real Madrid.
Former Bayern Munich captain, Stefan Effenberg has advised James to leave Bayern, saying:
"James must recognize that his next step is to leave Bayern Munich. He must play and show his best football, but he can't do it if he plays 15 minutes per game. It is also difficult to play for Real Madrid on a regular basis."
