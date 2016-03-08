Former Bayern striker tips Perisic for success

23 August at 10:45
Former Bayern Munich striker Ivica Olic has spoken to Sport 1 about Ivan Perisic's loan move from Inter Milan to Bayern:

"​He has great quality, I remember him very well in the times of Wolfsburg. I think his move to Bavaria was a bargain for all the parties involved. For years Ivan has been playing at very high levels and he was one of the Inter's pullers in recent times. He is 30 years old, but he is physically intact and has never suffered serious injuries: I am sure he will assert himself."

