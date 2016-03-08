Former Blues star admits: 'I was wrong going to Chelsea'
29 September at 16:30Diego Costa left Chelsea after falling out with then-head coach Antonio Conte, leaving the club in January after the club failed to sell him the previous summer. Costa rejoined Atletico Madrid, the club he joined Chelsea from, and has since been working well back in the Spanish capital.
Speaking to Marca, Diego Costa opened up about his time at Chelsea and spoke of how he regrets his move:
“It was a very bad moment, but it wasn't my fault. People said things, but time puts everything in its place. Look where the coach is, look at Conte.
“I was wrong going to Chelsea, because of their way of dealing with things. Cholo [Atletico coach Diego Simeone] is a direct coach, and when he doesn't love you, it's clear and he shows it.
"At Chelsea it was the opposite. I had the option of returning to Atleti and when Chelsea told me to go back to training with the reserves, I was clear that I was going back to Atletico, even though there were other offers.
"If not, I would've stayed in Brazil with my family. I had to live my whole life with my family. I have other values that no money can buy."
