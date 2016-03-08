FIFA have unveiled their list of Pukas Goal of the Year nominees, with former Hellas Verona and Bologna star Lazaros Christodoupoulos' goal also in the shortlist for the accolade.Cristiano Ronaldo's incredible overhead kick goal against Juventus and Gareth Bale's stunning strike against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final were certainly sure shot candidates to make the list and they are in the shortlist.Mohamed Salah's goal against Everton and Lionel Messi's goal against Nigeria in the FIFA World Cup has also been nominated.Also on the list is a free kick goal that former Hellas Verona and Bologna man Lazaros Christodoupoulos scored in the Greek league against Olympiacos.Christodoupulos' goal could well be a dark horse to win the accolade, ahead of the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale's overhead kicks.