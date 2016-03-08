Former Brazilian starlet Ganso faces 9 game suspension after pushing fourth official
09 April at 21:00Ganso is a name familiar to many football fans; the Brazilian midfielder emerging from Santos FC in his home country at the same time as PSG forward Neymar - both tipped for greatness but Ganso failing to reach the mark.
Now, the former AC Milan target and Sevilla player faces a nine game suspension in his home country, after the midfielder made contact with and insulted the fourth official in a game for Fluminense against Flamengo.
The ban could have been worse, however, as Ganso was lucky not to have been suspended for a calendar year - which would have been a blow for both his club and himself.
