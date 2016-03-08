Former Chelsea defender: 'Mourinho is finished now, his players hate him'
22 April at 19:00Former Chelsea defender Frank Lobeuf has said that Jose Mourinho's career as a manager is done.
The Portuguese was sacked as the Manchester United manager at the end of last year after a 3-1 defeat to Liverpool in the Premier League. He won one Europa League title, one League Cup title and one FA Community Shield with United.
But one of his former Chelsea players in Frank Lobeuf believes Mourinho is done as a manager.
The ex-defender told ESPN: "I think Mourinho has had his time. I was very fond of him when he arrived at Chelsea the first time after what I had done with Porto, but I think he lost something.
"At the time all the players would say 'we love him'. I remember Materazzi's tears at Inter. I think he lost all this, to the point that even the players who played for him in Manchester have started to hate him. If he wants to return to a big club, maybe to the PSG, he has to change things. "
Mourinho appears as an expert and analyst of Russia Today and BeIn Sport these days.
Go to comments