Former Chelsea & Juve coach agrees to Real Madrid move
19 October at 11:15Antonio Conte is currently without a job after being sacked by Chelsea this summer and being replaced by fellow countryman Maurizio Sarri. However, the former Juventus manager could soon return back to the business, this time in Spain.
According to Corriere dello Sport, in fact, Conte was contacted by Real Madrid, who are currently struggling and pressure on Julen Lopetegui has been increasing, with every next negative result potentially being vital.
The Roma-based newspaper also added that Conte has already given his availability to a move to the Los Blancos.
The 49-year-old has enjoyed a very successful coaching career so far, winning 3 consecutive Serie A titles with Juventus before leading the Italian national team to a positive result at the 2016 European Championship.
Two years ago Conte joined Chelsea and immediately won the Premier League title with the Blues. Last season he added his second trophy for the club - the FA Cup - but it was not enough to save his job.
Go to comments