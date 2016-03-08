Former Chelsea man refuses to rule out return: 'I still watch the Blues on TV'
22 September at 14:00Mario Pasalic is one of the players in Chelsea’s loan army. The Croatian has been sent out on loan for the past 5 years, and it included a season at AC Milan as well.
Now, he finds himself at Atalanta and he hopes to remain at the Serie A side, if he cannot get game time at Chelsea. The midfidler revealed in an interview with La Gazzetta dello Sport that he wanted to succeed at Chelsea but if he’s not going to get a chance there, he would like to stay at Atalanta for some time.
"Too many cities, teams, and too many loans: this makes more effort, I'd like a team to stay at least two or three years, to understand who I am: if it's not Chelsea, I hope Atalanta will be," said Pasalic.
The Croatian went on to add that he wanted to remain at Milan but was unable to do so. “I had decided to stay at Milan, then Milan changed management and changed my And I, who at Milanello looked enchanted at all those photos on the walls, I told myself: ‘Too bad, it could be the right team for me, to make at least another year right.”
“Sometimes I still watch Chelsea on tv. I breathe Sarri’s football in Australia: ball possession and high pressing are the key of his game.”
“I asked myself: would it be useful for me to remain on the bench all the times? I need to know how I am, maybe I will be back [at Chelsea] one day but my team is Atalanta now. If I will be back at Chelsea it would mean that I took the right decision to come here.”
