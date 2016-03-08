Former Chelsea midfielder wanted by Inter and Lazio close to Benfica move
25 August at 17:30In January, Inter Milan were interested in him. In the summer, Lazio were linked with a move for him. Now, it appears as though ex-Chelsea and Brazil midfielder Ramires is edging close to a move to Liga NOS side Benfica.
French newspaper L’Equipe are reporting that Benfica are on the verge of signing the midfielder on a three-year deal from Chinese Super League outfit Jiangsu Suning; owned by the same company who own Inter Milan.
Lazio were reportedly interested in the midfielder as a possible replacement for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, with reports stating that Lazio had agreed a deal for the midfielder if Milinkovic-Savic was to leave the club – after interest in Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian from many of Europe’s top clubs; Real Madrid, Juventus, Manchester United, Chelsea and Barcelona all being frequently linked.
So, it appears as though Ramires will be leaving China – to restart his career in the Portuguese league.
