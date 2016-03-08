Former Chelsea star offers himself to Milan; the details
18 October at 16:45Alexandre Pato is a name already familiar to fans of Milan, with the Brazilian forward having spent six years at the club between 2007 and 2013, in which he made 117 appearances and scored 51 goals in Serie A. Pato, 29, is currently employed by Chinese Super League club Tianjin Quanjian, who purchased him from Villarreal for around €20m in 2017; with Italian legend Fabio Cannavaro in charge of the Chinese club at that point.
Pato is quoted, via CalcioMercato.com, as saying: “With Leo we touched base a few times and obviously there were some jokes about my possible return to the Rossoneri. Leo has always expressed his esteem and me to him. From jokes to reality, I have year on my contract still here in China, we'll see what happens.”
Pato, who spent a season on loan with Premier League giants Chelsea in 2016, seems open to a return to Milan, yet is in no rush to leave China. If Milan are keen, so is the 29-year-old – and a move could well be on the cards in the coming 12 to 18 months.
