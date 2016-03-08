Former Chelsea star Oscar: 'I've spoken to the Milan clubs'

Former Chelsea playmaker Oscar has revealed that he has held talks with AC Milan and Inter for a possible summer move.



The Brazilian left Chelsea for China in the winter of 2016 but has fallen out of favor in the Brazilian national team since then. He has been in China since then, playing well for Shanghai SIPG.



In an interview that the playmaker gave to PassioneInter, he said: " If someone has been looking for me? Yes, in these weeks I have spoken with two clubs in Milan. I can't go into details, but yes, one thing I can say: I want to play in Italy!"