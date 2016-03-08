Former Chelsea star Oscar: 'I've spoken to the Milan clubs'

Oscar, Brasile
26 July at 20:10
Former Chelsea playmaker Oscar has revealed that he has held talks with AC Milan and Inter for a possible summer move.

The Brazilian left Chelsea for China in the winter of 2016 but has fallen out of favor in the Brazilian national team since then. He has been in China since then, playing well for Shanghai SIPG.

In an interview that the playmaker gave to PassioneInter, he said: " If someone has been looking for me? Yes, in these weeks I have spoken with two clubs in Milan. I can't go into details, but yes, one thing I can say: I want to play in Italy!"

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Milan

Globetrotter

05/07
Leeds United to Qatar? “Pure rumour"
27/06
Inter present Man United first offer for Lukaku: the details
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.

We'd like to show you notifications for the latest news and updates.