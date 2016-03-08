Former Coach: Lautaro like Aguero

Former coach of Lautaro Martinez, Manuel Fernandez was interviewed by Gazzetta dello Sport to speak about the new talent of Inter Milan: "In three years he made the leaps that are usually done in ten. The level of fame increases his humility and concentration."



"He joined Racing at the age of 17. Great talents usually join big clubs at an early age but up until 2014 he was still playing for the Liniers of Bahia Blanca. He arrived late, but kept improving in an increadible pace: two years later he became one of the best, now he is in Europe "





"He can do all the attacking roles: he has speed and he jumps, in the box he knows his way to the goal, a lot like Aguero, like Kun can stay in the box or go out, I have no doubt that he can reach his level ".



"I talk to him often, he's happy, he's fine, one of the reasons he chose Inter is to have more minutes of play than anywhere else, he wants to always play, to adapt and grow".

