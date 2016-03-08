Former De Ligt coach: 'After 3 years at Juve he will go to Barca or the Premier League'

Brian Roy, former Foggia player and coach of Ajax U18 when Matthijs de Ligt was a part of the side, has spoken to TuttoJuve about the potential move of the Ajax starlet to Juventus; which is expected to take place this summer.



"For me, Barcelona would be the number one choice, but de Ligt will go into a team that will help him even more to grow. Juventus is a club of prestige and history, has the hunger and ambition typical of those who want to win in Europe. Let's not forget that Edgar Davids wore these colors. If Matthijs raises the Champions League alongside Cristiano Ronaldo, there will be a big bang.



"Asking to be sold after 3 or 4 seasons would not be a problem. When he is in the midst of his competitive career, Matthijs could go and play in the biggest club in the world, Barcelona, ​​or in the best league of all, the English one. Serie A is a really difficult championship, defensively speaking in Italy there are the best performers of this role. In fact, as a defender he preferred the best. In Holland they are not so good tactically, there are no defenders like Chiellini or Bonucci or coaches prepared like this. To refine its qualities even more would be fantastic."