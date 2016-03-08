Former FIGC president Tavecchio to go on trial for sexual harassment
27 September at 19:00Former FIGC president Carlo Tavecchio is to go on trial for alleged sexual harassment, claimed by the president of Lazio’s female club, Elisabetta Cortani. There was a worry earlier in the summer that the case would not go to court, as prosecutors were reportedly to drop the case as Cortani was supposedly ‘too old to be scared.’
This was quickly viewed as the nonsense it was and now the judge has rejected the request for the hearing to be dismissed; therefore Tavecchio will go to trial, where it will be decided whether or not he is guilty or not.
Cortani complained about two incidents, dating back from 2015 and 2016; where Tavecchio allegedly spoke to Cortani in a vulgar way and groped her. Cortani said to the Guardian in the summer:
“Italian women are sometimes afraid to press charges, but I want tell all the women out there in Italy that it is always worth it. No matter if you are believed or not, we need to to demand respect. We need to fight! I hadn’t spoken until now because I believe in justice.
“Maybe I am old for them, and I could have defended myself. But I can assure that I felt in a position of inferiority, I felt afraid. Because being in that room meant being in the heart of Italian football. And in that room inferiority and fear have no age.”
Now, Cortani is rejoicing at the decision to take the case to trial: “I am happy not only for me but for all women.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments