Former Fiorentina defender plays down Barça rumours and announces 'imminent' Chelsea extension
10 October at 19:55Former Fiorentina defender Marcos Alonso is going to sign a new contract with Chelsea by the end of the month, the player has told As.
Marcos Alonso had been linked with joining Barcelona but the Spaniard has revealed that his future is going to be at Stamford Bridge.
“I am in talks to sign a new contract with Chelsea”, Marcos Alonso said. “I hope to finalize the deal by the end of the month.”
The contract of the 27-year-old expires in 2021 but his performances with the Blues have convinced the chiefs of the Premier League giants to sign a new contract.
Since joining the Blues in summer 2016, Marcos Alonso has imposed himself as one of the best left-backs in the Premier League.
The former Fiorentina defender has one goal and four assists in 10 appearances in all competitions so far this season and he his close to making his 100th appearance with the South London club.
Marcos Alonso, in fact, has 91 appearances with the Blues in all competitions. And he is ready to add more.
Go to comments