Former Fiorentina keeper Frey reveals he's 'lucky to be alive' after virus that disabled him
21 March at 15:30Former Parma and Fiorentina goalkeeper Sebastien Frey has posted a message to Instagram today in which he revealed how he has been suffering from an illness that left him "completely disabled". Frey expresses, in the message, how he is lucky to be alive; the full message translated below.
"Good morning everyone!
As you may have noticed, I’ve been absent from social media for a while, for a more than valid reason, and I want to explain it to you. Three weeks ago, I was rushed to the hospital because I had a fever of 40, which didn’t come down. After several tests, they found a virus that, little by little, disabled me completely, and it could’ve taken me away from all of you. Luck has it that I’ve passed this test. Now I’ve started a new challenge, to start walking again like I always have, to walk again like I always have and to work so I can hold my baby again. I’ve always played to win and now, with determination and strength, I’ll win this battle too! Hugs to you all!"
