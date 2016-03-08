Former France star attacks De Ligt: 'His behaviour makes me want to throw up'
28 June at 14:45The transfer saga of Matthijs De Ligt seems to be coming to an end. According to the latest news, the Dutch defender is set to join Juventus in the coming weeks. The player was linked to Barcelona and PSG and his recent decision has not pleased some in the world of football, for example, former AC Milan and Marseille player Christophe Dugarry who spoke to RMC Sport about the transfer.
"Congratulations to the president, congratulations to Leonardo, congratulations to the decision makers. I am tired of this new football. You have not started to get involved in a project and you already want an exit door [release clause]?" he said.
"What is his idea? What goes through his head? You are 19 years old. 12, 13, 14 or 15 million salary per year. At some point, what does it change? You'll get one more car, a bigger apartment, 10 metres more for your boat. It is purely a financial choice, it makes me want to throw up.
"De Ligt is excellent, he is very very good. But with a mentality like that, he will not last. It is not possible," Dugarry concluded.
