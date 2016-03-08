Former Genk GM: 'Koulibaly isn't at a big club yet..'
02 October at 17:15Former Genk general manager Dirk Degraen believes that Kalidou Koulibaly is not at a big club yet.
Koulibaly has become one of the best defenders in the world during his time at Napoli and he has been linked with clubs like Manchester City, United and Barcelona in the last few months.
Ahead of Napoli's meeting against Genk, their former GM Dirk Degraen talked to Sky Sports about Koulibaly.
He said: "As far as we sold it to Naples? Including the bonuses we have reached 10 million. It was a negotiation lit with De Laurentiis. He earned 1500 euros a month.
"We met yesterday, we were together 45 minutes for a drink, I think he's one of the best defenders in the world, it 's a pity he hasn't made the leap into a big European club yet. I think it will be difficult for anyone to buy it from De Laurentiis."
The Senegalese international is expected to start for the partenopei in their clash against the Belgian side. He didn't start in Napoli's last Serie A game against Brescia.
This season, he has made five Serie A appearances and has appeared in the Champions League. He scored a stoppage-time own goal in Napoli's 4-3 loss to Juventus in the third game of the league campaign.
He joined the partenopei from Genk itself in the summer of 2014 for a fee of around 10 million euros.
