Former Inter and Juve star Vieira expresses desire to coach former side and why it didn't work out with Balotelli at Nice

Former Juventus and Inter player Patrick Vieira dropped a possible hint that one day he would like to coach his former side.



A guest in the Canal Football Club television lounge, Nice coach Patrick Vieira did not hide his desire to coach one of the clubs he represented during his playing career.



"I think every day everybody dreams of coaching the team in which they played I spent time at Inter with Olivier (Dacourt, sitting next to him on the broadcast) and it is a club that I love. At Arsenal, on the other hand, I played the best football. Future manager of the Gunners? Why not ... ".



When at the Nerazzurri, Vieira shared the locker room with Mario Balotelli, and then found himself on the French Riviera as his coach.



"Our relationship was complicated, I expected him to behave like a leader, an example, but he was not able to. I think we both made the mistake of thinking we could work together after having played together at Inter. His goodbye was the best decision. "





(fcinternews.it)