Former Inter and Juventus midfielder speaks out on Icardi-Higuaín swap deal
06 June at 17:30During an interview with RMC Sport, former Lazio, Inter and Juventus midfielder Hernanes had his say on rumours suggesting that Mauro Icardi and Gonzalo Higuaín could swap clubs before the start of next season. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
“It is hard to say. In recent years, Icardi has done incredible things. He has scored a lot of goals, but Higuaín also guarantees around 20 goals per season. Perhaps age is the only real difference, as they are very similar in terms of quality. As a director, I do not know what I would do if I were faced with such a decision. As I said before, it depends on what the objectives of any given club are.”
Only time will tell whether there is a real chance of a deal being done between the two clubs, especially given how tense relations are between the fans.
(RMC Sport)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
