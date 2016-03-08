Former Inter and Lazio striker: "Another year and then I retire"

Former Inter Milan and Lazio forward Goran Pandev, currently playing for Genoa, gave a lengthy interview to Secolo XIX, speaking about his career in the past, as well as looking at the future and revealing details of his possible retirement."Applause at the weekend? ​It means that the fans appreciate my behavior, It's not easy to play a little and get into the game right away, especially at my age, but with Bessa we helped the team, we were very good at recovering, and, with the joy of the people, we won 3 important points."​If they put you out at 35, after you've scored a lot of goals in Serie A, and you've won something important, it's not easy. But I know that sooner or later the opportunity comes, I'm fine here, and the important thing is that I enjoy it."Yes, but I said that if I can I play another year, here or elsewhere, let's see. I would like to retire after the European Championship with Macedonia. But if I can not do it anymore I will be the first to say enough."

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.