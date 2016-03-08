Former Inter and Manchester United forward retires

07 August at 12:45
Today, former Inter Milan, Atletico Madrid and Manchester United forward Diego Forlan has officially announced his retirement from professional football.

In an announcement posted to Twitter, Forlan said that "After 21 years I have made the decision to end my career as a professional footballer. A beautiful stage closes full of great memories and emotions but another of new challenges will begin. Thanks to all who in one way or another accompanied me on this path!"
 

