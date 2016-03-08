Former Inter and Roma target in talks with Arsenal

Arsenal are in talks to sign Algeria international winger Yacine Brahimi on a free transfer.



Brahimi is available on a free following the expiration of his contract with FC Porto, according to Sky Sports.



The 29-year-old has officially left Porto after five seasons in Portugal and is free to discuss a move elsewhere with Arsenal currently leading the race for his signature.



Sky reports that both parties are some way apart from reaching an agreement over personal terms.



A potential sticking point could be in regards to Brahimi’s signing-on-fee as he is reportedly holding out for around £3.5m to join Arsenal, according to reports in his native Algeria.



Brahimi has previously been linked with Roma and Inter in Serie A.









