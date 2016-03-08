Former Inter boss warns Juventus target about leaving his current club
17 June at 15:15Former Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti, who was replaced by Antonio Conte this summer, has spoken to Sky Sport about Juventus and Inter target Federico Chiesa, who currently plies his trade with Florence-based Fiorentina.
"Living here, I would love to see him again with the purple jersey in the next championship, because they are just a few miles away and I have the chance to go and watch him play on the pitch and not just on TV. But I fear it will be difficult to keep him. As for his abilities, he is already ready for a team that must aim to win. In my opinion, Fiorentina will not be able to hold him back in the end."
Chiesa added an extra chunk to his transfer value last night, when the Italian starlet scored a brace in Italy U21's 3-1 win over the Spanish; despite trailing the game after a brilliant goal from Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos.
