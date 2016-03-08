Former Inter coach: ‘CR7 is good but R9 was another matter’
18 October at 14:45Gigi Simoni, former coach of Inter Milan, has been speaking to Sportnews.eu, to which he revealed his thoughts on the comparison between Cristiano Ronaldo and Ronaldo Nazario (O Fenômeno):
“My Ronaldo was much more complete, more unpredictable, they are two different players. Cristiano is a strong player, but O Fenomeno was another thing.”
“When asked about the derby, Simoni said: "Favourite? At this time Inter. But the derby remains a separate race so it is always difficult to make a prediction. When I coached the Nerazzurri I remember with pleasure what we won 3 to 0. Icardi or Higuain? It's hard to make comparisons because they are two champions, I have a special sympathy for Higuain but I care about Inter and therefore cheer Icardi.”
“I have never seen an angry President like Moratti for that episode, it is a very sad memory, especially for us who suffered a serious injustice. We always have that memory, nothing is left to me and remains in the mind of the fans of the 'Inter’. In a certain period, Juventus was guided by special characters and in 2006 it was sent in Serie B.”
