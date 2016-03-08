Former Inter forward: ‘Icardi wouldn’t have played for old Inter’
08 November at 13:45Former Inter Milan striker Nicola Ventola spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about a range of topics today, including Inter’s position as the anti-Juve and Mauro Icardi’s status as Inter’s leading man.
“Anti Juve? Interista's sorry to say, but maybe it's the best team in Europe. He embarked on a certain path years ago, that Nerazzurri is at the beginning. The road is right, we have also seen against a super Barça. With this property the results will come.
“Icardi? In the area it is the top in Europe. He also proved it with Barça: a ball, a goal. He is not a player who knows how to do everything, but he can complete himself. There are many, many, and against. If the team needs it, the goal is certain, otherwise it is more difficult if the opponent blocks the exteriors. And that's the problem. In my Inter did not play, there were Ronaldo and Vieri. It would have been a great alternative.”
