Former Inter legend Pagliuca: 'Juve, you can do it. With Ronaldo everything is possible’

12 March at 14:15
Gianluca Pagliuca, former Inter goalkeeper, talks to Juventus-Atletico's Gazzetta dello Sport: "The Bianconeri have proven over the years to be a great team and this year they have added another super player. A unique player who can be decisive in these challenges. Ronaldo is a factor and can drag the whole team into every situation, even in a difficult night like today. I have no doubt that they can do it, because in addition to quality they also have great experience.”

Juventus face Atletico tonight in a season defining game, with their Champions League future hanging in the balance. They trail 2-0 from the first leg, but will hope their talisman can lead them to the quarter finals.
 
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
Juventus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.