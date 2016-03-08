Former Inter legend Pagliuca: 'Juve, you can do it. With Ronaldo everything is possible’

Gianluca Pagliuca, former Inter goalkeeper, talks to Juventus-Atletico's Gazzetta dello Sport: "The Bianconeri have proven over the years to be a great team and this year they have added another super player. A unique player who can be decisive in these challenges. Ronaldo is a factor and can drag the whole team into every situation, even in a difficult night like today. I have no doubt that they can do it, because in addition to quality they also have great experience.”



Juventus face Atletico tonight in a season defining game, with their Champions League future hanging in the balance. They trail 2-0 from the first leg, but will hope their talisman can lead them to the quarter finals.



