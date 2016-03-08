According to Spanish outlet Marca , Jose Mourinho is on the brink of getting axed by Manchester United, as a result of all the poor performances lately.

Yesterday evening, the Manchester side were eliminated from the Carabao Cup by Frank Lampard's Derby County, losing out in the penalty shootout. This, according to Marca, displayed what already is obvious; the relationship between United and Mourinho is broken, finished. However, it seems that the club is waiting for him to resign, in order to avoid paying the settlement fees.

As pointed out by Marca, the chances of seeing Zidane at Old Trafford is ever growing. The former Real Madrid man is currently out of contract, having resigned from the Bernabeu side prior to the season's start. However, as of now, there are no concrete links.

Mourinho has previously criticised the Man Utd management for not giving him the right signings, while the board seems rather unhappy with the Portuguese as well. Therefore, Mourinho's departure is just a matter of time, although as always formalities are slowing the deal down.