Former Inter Milan superstar: 'This is the last game I play in Qatar'

10 November at 09:45
Former Inter Milan star Wesley Sneijder was caught on camera saying 'this is the last game I play in Qatar' after he was sent off in a game recently.

A video emerged on Twitter which showed Sneijder's reaction to having been sent off for his club Al-Gharafa. While walking off, Sneijder tells someone angrily: "This is the last game I play in Qatar."
After saying that, the former Inter superstar and Dutch football legend trotted off into the tunnel.
 

