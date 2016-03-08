Former Inter owner: 'I would appreciate Marotta at Inter'
09 October at 17:15Former Inter Milan owner Massimo Moratti believes that he would like to have Beppe Marotta at the nerazzurri helm.
Marotta shocked the world recently by announcing his exit from Juventus, following the club's 3-1 win over Napoli some weeks ago. Reports have linked him with a move to Napoli, but Marotta has been in talks with Inter over the past week or so.
Moratti was recently talking to RMC about how it would be if Marotta joined Inter and he revealed that he would like to see him at the nerazzurri helm.
Moratti said: "Marotta at Inter? I do not decide, but I very much admire Marotta. He was good before and after the experience at Juve. He is a well-balanced person who knows how to do his job well.
"I would really appreciate him at Inter " .
Moratti also had his say on Jose Mourinho's recent times at Manchester United. He said: "Mourinho always has quality and a strong character. Certainly, football sometimes betrays you, but against Newcastle I saw a test of the team's character that can be a restart."
