Former Inter player announces retirement from coaching
06 April at 13:30Former Inter Milan and Germany player Lothar Matthaus has officially announced the end of his coaching career. Matthaus has managed and helped coach a number of teams, including roles as head coach of Bulgaria, Hungary and RB Salzburg.
Speaking on his retirement from coaching, Matthaus said:
"I refused some offers and others that were not good. I made a great journey as a technician, perhaps not as much as I did as a player. It is a pity not having coached in the Bundesliga, but I'm not sad about that. After leading Bulgaria, since 2011, I've done other interesting tasks, all related to football."
Matthaus is currently working as a pundit for Sky Sports in Germany.
