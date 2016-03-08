Former Inter president reveals club were close to Iniesta and Messi signings
07 March at 14:15Former Inter Milan president Massimo Moratti has spoken to Corriere.it about his past career, time at Inter and current thoughts on the club. In this telling interview, Moratti reveals that the club were, at one point, close to making an official move for both Andres Iniesta and Lionel Messi.
"Failed purchases? In a sense there was Iniesta. but it was immediately closed completely. Not from the player, we did not even get to him. I met the management of Barcelona, we had the economic and persuasive force. I talked about a lot of player but when I pronounced the name of Iniesta, the attitude changed radically. I could have made any offer and it would have been useless. They would never sell him.
"Messi? We started to "watch" Messi at the U18 World Cup. We started the charge; our mission in Spain. My scouts came back and told about the difficulties of his health and the commitment of Barcelona, of the dedication to solve those problems. I said to leave it alone. I swear. They were taking care of Messi like a father with his son."
"Pirlo? With Pirlo, when he went from Milan to Juventus, there was more than one corner for a return to Inter. But nothing came of it. Ibrahimovic, when he passed from Barcelona to Milan, called me. He confessed the beginning of the negotiation and, with a gesture that I greatly appreciated, told me that if I had advanced a counter offer, he would have chosen us. But, as I said, the roads were traced and it did not make sense to force events into motion."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments