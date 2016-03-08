Former Inter Milan, Barcelona and Chelsea striker Samuel Eto'o has promised that he will buy a house for Cameroon's former national captain Norbert Owona.Eto'o himself has appeared 100 times for the Cameroon national side after having made his debut for the nation back in 1997, scoring 56 goals in total. Owona, on the other hand, is 67 and has captained Cameroon in the 1960s and the 1970s.Another former Cameroon captain Joseph Kamga has revealed that Eto'o has agreed to buy a house for Owona, who has been rendered homeless and his plight has been covered in a documentary.Owona was recently admitted to a hospital because of hernia and Eto'o visited him to know more about his situation. He had also written to the Cameroon government to seek help, but no reply came.Because of not having any money, Owona can't put medical issues behind him and the cancer troubles of his wife has added to the woes.Kamga has admitted that Eto'o has already donated about 500,00 CFA francs for Owona.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)