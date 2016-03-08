Former Inter star rejects offers from Barcelona and Tottenham
30 June at 09:55Former Inter Milan star Geoffrey Kondogbia has reportedly rejected multiple offers from across the world, out of which one has been from Barcelona
The Frenchman was loaned out to La Liga side Valencia last summer but the club made the deal a permanent one in the end of May. He appeared 31 times in the La Liga last season, impressing in the heart of the park by four times and assisting just as many times.
Plaza Deportivo report that Kondogbia has rejected multiple offers this summer and this includes offers from China.
The European clubs include La Liga giants Barcelona and Premier League giants Tottenham, with Southampton and West Ham also having offers rejected for him.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
