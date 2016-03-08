Former Inter star reveals truth on Mourinho’s relationship with Man Utd stars

Esteban Cambiasso was one of José Mourinho’s untouchable when the Argentinean and the Special One were both at Inter. The duo won the treble in 2010 before the Portuguese manager swapped the Serie A giants with Real Madrid.



Speaking to Sky Sport, Cambiasso spoke about Mourinho’s relationship with some players in the dressing room of Man United with players like Pogba, Martial and Alexis who are reportedly unhappy with the Special One.



“Alexis wins the game coming on the pitch as a replacement. That wouldn’t happen if Mourinho had really lost the dressing room”, the former Argentina star said.



“That’s an endless discussion, Mourinho could be angry with Sanchez, we don’t know. Sanchez celebrated like a crazy, he didn’t know what to do.”



“You have to understand what it means to be a great tactician. A great tactician is someone who has an eye for details, who focus on the right issues without doing 500 11 v. 0 in training during the week. It looks like good tactician are only those who do 11 vs. 0 during trainings but when 11 real players show up for a match, they don't know what to do.