Materazzi reveals derby favorites
20 October at 12:15Former Inter Milan star Marco Materazzi has revealed why Inter will find it easier to win the Milan derby than the rossoneri.
The nerazzurri are currently third in the Serie A table, despite having endured a disappointing start to the season. Rino Gattuso's Milan though, are currently as low as tenth in the table but have a game in hand.
With the Milan derby expected to give a clear indication of which Milan side is better, former Inter defender Marco Materazzi has revealed that the nerazzurri will find it easier to win the game as compared to Gattuso's men.
He told Gazzetta dello Sport: "Spalletti has the easier task. If he turns to the bench he finds more quality.
"He has big and dangerous players on set pieces, above all they know how to distribute the spaces in the area well. They will have to keep an eye out to Bonaventure and to Suso, more to Bonaventura than to Suso.
"There is no one like Kaka was : when he started in speed it was impossible to keep up with him. While I see in Asamoah keep a check on Suso. But he has to keep an eye on it when he cuts in with his left-foot."
