Former Inter star reveals why Ajax starlet should snub Nerazzurri for Real Madrid
28 June at 17:15Former Ajax, Real Madrid and Inter Milan midfielder Wesley Sneijder has commented on the rumours linking Ajax starlet Donny van de Beek to two of his former clubs: Madrid and Inter.
Speaking to De Telegraaf, Sneijder said "I think this is really wonderful for Donny. He deserves it. Don had the most difficult task of all the talents. Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong at Ajax were undisputed from the start, but Van de Beek initially didn't play in the starting XI or was substituted. If you have so much character and prove it also in the field means that you deserve to play for Real Madrid. I think his move to Real is better than all the other offers, which are also great.
"We talked a lot about Real Madrid there too. It's the most beautiful club in the world, period. Just look at his story. Without taking anything away from Ajax, Real Madrid is perfect."
