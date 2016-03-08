Former Italy Coach Donadoni: "I don't exclude a return to Italy..."
09 September at 17:15Former Italy coach Roberto Donadoni, currently coaching Chinese Super League side Shenzhen, spoke to Radio Anch’io lo Sport via Calciomercato.com today about Italian football and his future.
When asked if he planned to return to Italy, he was positive about the move to China.
“I don't exclude it at all. I don't think I deserve it or don't deserve it. I made a choice and I'm pleasantly surprised at what I found in China. It's clear that today celebrating your birthday far from your family hurts you a little. You also have to put this kind of difficulty in the budget. They were here about ten days with me. The city impressed me and surprised me in a positive way"
Donadoni coached the Italian national team following Marcello Lippi’s resignation following the Azzurri’s victory at the 2006 World Cup, with the Italian coach leading his squad to a first place position on FIFA’s World Rankings in 2007 following a successful Euro 2008 qualifying campaign that featured only one loss.
Apollo Heyes
