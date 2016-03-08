Former Juve and Arsenal target to have Sampdoria medical tomorrow
05 July at 18:06Jakub Jankto’s positive performances with Udinese over the last couple of seasons had made him linked with a few top European clubs out there like Arsenal and Juventus.
Udinese’s poor campaign and Jankto’s drop in the second part of the season convinced both the Gunners and the Bianconeri that the player is probably not yet ready for such a big step in his career.
The Czech Republic International, however, remains one of the most interesting prospects in Italy and Sampdoria are now close to announce his signing.
The Blucerchiati are set to welcome the player’s services for € 15 million. Jankto was also offered the chance to join Valencia but the La Liga giants’ bid came too late with the player who has agreed to join the Ferraris.
Jankto will have his medical tests with Sampdoria tomorrow morning. The 22-year-old has 11 goals and as much assists in 69 appearances with Udinese.
@lorebetto
