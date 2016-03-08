Former Juve defender: ‘Caldara is strong; Juventus did the hard work’
11 September at 14:30Massimo Carrera, former Juventus defender and current Spartak Moscow coach, spoke to La Gazzetta dello Sport about Mattia Caldara, the defender who left Juventus for Milan in a swap-deal to bring Leonardo Bonucci back to Turin from Milan.
Carrera described Caldara as “very strong; Juventus have invested a lot in him and today he is at Milan. Bergamo was a fantastic place to grow up.”
Caldara is widely tipped to be one of the stars of the future, with the aim for him to be a key part of Italy’s defensive set-up in the future.
