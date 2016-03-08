Former Juve forward: ‘I see myself in Mandzukic’
25 October at 17:00Juventus look to be up there as one of the favourites to win the UEFA Champions League this season, their 1-0 win over Manchester United at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening showing the Bianconeri are a team on top of their game. Speaking to La Gazzetta dello Sport, former Juventus and Lazio forward Fabrizio Ravanelli opened up about his feeling about the Champions League – and his memories as a player:
“For us that Cup was a matter of life and death.
“I see myself in Mandzukic for the temperament and the spirit of sacrifice. A struggler, one who gives everything to the team and never pulls back.”
Mandzukic missed Juve’s clash with the Red Devils, after suffering an injury in training that could see him miss up to two and a half weeks of action. Juve will be working their hardest to help quicken the Croatian’s recovery time – so they can have all hands on the Bianconeri deck.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments