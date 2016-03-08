Tacconi: 'It's time for Buffon to retire; Szczesny best GK in Serie A'

Former Juventus goalkeeper Stefano Tacconi spoke to Radio Due about a number of topics; mainly focusing on a select few goalkeepers who are attracting interest and media attention for one reason or another.



"The mistake he made in the Champions League makes it clear that perhaps it is time for him to quit. At 42 you can't expect too much from yourself.



"The strongest goalkeeper in Serie A? Szczesny, even if Donnarumma finally found a goalkeeping coach who is training him.



"Italy '90? If I had played, we would have won the World Cup."



