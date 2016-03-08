Pogba and Evra lose their cool as they celebrate Man Utd win in Paris - video

Manchester United eliminated Gigi Buffon’s PSG from the Champions League.
 
The game was dominated in long stretches by the French side who had succumbed to a 90-minute penalty from Marcus Rashford, awarded after consultation of the VAR. 
 
The game was also marked by the error of Gigi Buffon who opened the door to the United comeback.
 
United and Pogba progress, who witnessed the match from the Parco de Princes together with Patrice Evra. At the final whistle the two lost their heads, as documented by Pogba himself through his official Twitter page. 
 

