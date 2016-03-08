Former Juve president suggests Inter Milan made transfer ‘missteps’
06 September at 12:45Former Juventus president Giovanni Cobolli Gigli had his say on the transfer policy of Inter Milan, saying that “The most significant missteps, when summer transfers are taken in to consideration, have been made by Inter, even if in the last game they got a victory.”
He continued to, despite the ‘missteps’, consider Inter Milan as likely favourites to finish second, behind Juventus: “I think that Juventus will win the scudetto. As for second place, I see Inter as a little bit ahead of Napoli to finish there and then, in spite of everything, Roma, because I really like their manager Eusebio Di Francesco and I certainly can see Milan doing well this season too.”
Inter Milan haven’t started the season all too well, suffering a shock defeat to Sassuolo in their first game of the season and throwing away a two-goal advantage to slip to a 2-2 draw against Torino in Milan on match-day 2. Inter finally got their first three points of the season when they defeated Bologna 3-0 on Saturday evening but, overall, it was not the start that Spalletti’s team wanted.
