Former Juve star reveals difference between Sarri and Ancelotti

Former assistant of Benitez at Napoli Fabio Pecchia gave an interview to La Gazzetta dello Sport about his time in Naples: "Compared to when I was a player I found a solid, organized and ambitious club, Benitez brought great players and made the team play beautiful attacking football with Gonzalo Higuain, Pepe Reina, Raul Albiol and Jose Callejon, A side that made you fall in love with them."



On Insigne: "He's a phenomenon, not just for his technique, but for the strength, for the spirit and the sacrifice he has. Every training is a challenge for him, right now he's the best Italian player".



On Napoli with Sarri and Napoli now. "Napoli with Sarri have acquired important characteristics, with Ancelotti the team is even more pragmatic and there is more awareness within the group".



The fight with Juventus? "The Bianconeri are stronger, but Napoli have also improved, it will be a great Serie A campaign".

