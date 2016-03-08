Former Juve star reveals feelings about play-time at Arsenal
11 September at 13:30Over the summer, Stephan Lichtsteiner left Juventus on a free transfer to join Premier League giants Arsenal, as new head coach Unai Emery looked to partly rebuild the squad after the departure of long-term manager Arsene Wenger.
Lichtsteiner, however, has barely played for Arsenal as of yet, with Emery preferring to start Spanish right-back Hector Bellerin over the veteran Swiss. Speaking to Sportal, Lichtsteiner opened up about his move to Arsenal and how he feels about sitting on the bench:
“I knew from the beginning that I would have found great competition from Hector Bellerin, I could have chosen at least 5 other teams where I would have been on the pitch but I do not give up, if I should notice that I do not have any more to give, I would not hesitate for a moment to retire.”
