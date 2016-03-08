Former Juventus manager Luigi Maifredi believes that Massimiliano Allegri is killing the talent of Argentine superstar Paulo Dybala.Allegri has not kept Dybala in the starting line up of the Juve side in the last two games, as he has played a 4-3-3 formation, with Cristiano Ronaldo, Mario Mandzukic and Federico Bernardeschi or Douglas Costa starting in the forward three.Maifredi was recently talking to RMC Sport and he was asked his opinion about the way Allegri is using Dybala these days. The Italian said: " Allegri right now is killing Dybala by leaving him on the bench."He is removing the danger from his player, who will not therefore be at his best when he enters the field. "The last time Dybala started for Juve was against Chievo on the opening day of the season.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)