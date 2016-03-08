Former Juventus boss stresses that Sarri 'must win' at Juve
17 June at 15:00Former Juventus head coach, among other sides, Fabio Capello has spoken to the Gazzetta dello Sport about Juve's appointment of former Napoli and Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri as head coach.
"To Juve as an enemy? I had some problems, but not so much because I had coached Milan and Roma, but because I said I would never go to Juventus. There were disputes, banners against me, but always from the small groups of the ultras. The usual.
"Explain the Juve mentality to Sarri? Easy: if you win, you are doing what is expected. He must not think about the fans or do anything to please them. Just do well. Now, after the line of titles, they want to win something more with him. Spending so much money to win the Champions League, they raised the bar, not to mention that they made the final twice.
"If it is strange that Juve has remained a month without a technician? No. They had clear ideas from the beginning. Maybe there was a little thought of Guardiola but Sarri was their goal.
"Good coaches know how to put the players they have in the right place. Listen to me, the Premier League is the top of the top; only Barcelona and Real Madrid can be at their level. This is why Maurizio went to London as a high school teacher and returned to Italy as a university professor. His Chelsea did not play the 4-3-3 of Napoli, he was able to adapt to new situations. Hazard, for example, did different things."
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments