Former Juventus defender close to Turkey move
28 July at 15:35Former Juventus defender Benedikt Howedes is reportedly close to a move to Turkey this summer after his loan deal at Juventus expired this summer.
Howedes had joined Juventus from Schalke last summer on a one-year long loan deal and had an option of the club signing him on a permanent basis for a fee of 13 million euros. The German could only make three appearances for the Old Lady during his stint at Turin.
SportBILD state that with Howedes now having returned to Schalke after the expiration of his loan deal at Juventus, he is very close to a move to Galatasaray this summer, despite interested from Lazio.
