Former Juventus defender rejoins United as youth coach

13 September at 20:45
Former France, Juventus and Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has returned to the Red Devils as a youth coach; confirming on Instagram the news that he was set to become the club's new assistant manager for the U18 side.

Evra, commenting on the appointment, said that "​I can’t Describe how I feel right now !!! Just wearing that training coach kit made me one of the most happy man thank you @manchesterunited for helping me to complete my coach badges!!! Day one done."
 

