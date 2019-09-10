Former Juventus defender rejoins United as youth coach
13 September at 20:45Former France, Juventus and Manchester United full-back Patrice Evra has returned to the Red Devils as a youth coach; confirming on Instagram the news that he was set to become the club's new assistant manager for the U18 side.
Evra, commenting on the appointment, said that "I can’t Describe how I feel right now !!! Just wearing that training coach kit made me one of the most happy man thank you @manchesterunited for helping me to complete my coach badges!!! Day one done."
